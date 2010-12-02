Eurand agrees to around $583 million acquisition by Axcan

Dutch specialty pharmaceutical company, Eurand NV (Nasdaq: EURX) has agreed to be acquired by privately-held US firm Axcan Holdings, which is focused on the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, for $12.00 per share in cash, a premium of 9.4% on its Tuesday closing price. The fully diluted equity value of the transaction is approximately $583 million. Eurand's shares rose 8.3% to $11.87 in morning trading on Wednesday.
Under the terms of the accord, which has been unanimously backed by Eurand’s independent directors, it is anticipated that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axcan will shortly commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Eurand. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2011.
Angelo Malahias, chairman of Eurand's Special Committee consisting of the independent directors, said: "After an extended auction process, and in conjunction with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board of Directors has concluded that this agreement is in the best interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze