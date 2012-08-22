Europe's drug pricing sent askew by economic crash

The European Union faced further fallout from the global financial crisis this year, and the region’s health care industry has seen pricing changes to reflect this, claims a new report by health care experts GlobalData.
Titled Global Healthcare Policy Analysis 2012 – Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Assessment, this states that the on-going sovereign debt crisis is directly affecting the European health care sector, as government solutions to money worries in Spain, Portugal, Italy and, especially Greece, include cost-cutting in national health care programs as an important aspect.
GlobalData’s senior analyst for health care industry dynamics, Michael Leibfried, states: “The largest issue facing the pharmaceutical industry in the European Union is renewed pricing pressure from all directions.” Greek pharmacies have been cutting drug prices so that individuals can afford their medications, but this has led to a lucrative export carry trade, and shrinking prices in other countries due to reference pricing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze