Europe’s IMI research world class, report reveals

The excellence of research supported by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is confirmed by a detailed analysis of scientific papers produced by IMI projects.

IMI is a joint undertaking between the European Union and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations pharmaceutical industry association (EFPIA). It is Europe's largest public-private initiative aiming to speed up the development of better and safer medicines for patients.

The analysis, carried out by Thomson Reuters and published on the IMA and EFPIA websites, demonstrates that IMI-funded research measures up well against research supported by other high-profile funding organizations like the Wellcome Trust and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. Meanwhile a letter published in Nature Biotechnology by IMI and others sets out how this report fits in to IMI's wider efforts to evaluate its achievements.