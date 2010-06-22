Europe's R&D-based Pharma seeks 'new dialogue' with governments on medicines access and affordability

Speaking on the first day of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations' annual meeting in London, UK, yesterday, Andrew Witty, chief executive of drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and president of the EFPIA, called today for 'a new dialogue' between governments and the pharmaceutical industry in order to deliver patient access to better medicines and enhance Europe's competitiveness as a base for R&D investment.

In his first speech as president of the EFPIA, which represents Europe's research-based drugmakers, Mr Witty stressed the need to encourage development of innovative medicines and vaccines that address unmet medical needs and the importance of giving patients a 'true and proper role' in health care decision-making.

He said: 'Many countries in Europe are facing significant pressures in health care policy, which have been compounded by the financial crisis. We need a new dialogue between industry and governments to address the difficult questions facing us all, on access, on affordability and on innovation.'