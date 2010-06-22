Monday 29 September 2025

Europe's R&D-based Pharma seeks 'new dialogue' with governments on medicines access and affordability

Pharmaceutical
22 June 2010

Speaking on the first day of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations' annual meeting in London, UK, yesterday, Andrew Witty, chief executive of drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and president of the EFPIA, called today for 'a new dialogue' between governments and the pharmaceutical industry in order to deliver patient access to better medicines and enhance Europe's competitiveness as a base for R&D investment.

In his first speech as president of the EFPIA, which represents Europe's research-based drugmakers, Mr Witty stressed the need to encourage development of innovative medicines and vaccines that address unmet medical needs and the importance of giving patients a 'true and proper role' in health care decision-making.

He said: 'Many countries in Europe are facing significant pressures in health care policy, which have been compounded by the financial crisis. We need a new dialogue between industry and governments to address the difficult questions facing us all, on access, on affordability and on innovation.'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze