European countries support 'mix and match' approach to vaccination

The European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have provided an update on key measures necessary to combat the novel coronavirus.

The agencies have suggested that using a different vaccine for the second dose may be a permissible approach to ensuring widespread and expeditious protection.

Experts responsible for the vaccination programs in over half of European Union countries have decided to implement this policy, for example by offering a second dose of an mRNA vaccine following a first dose of an adenoviral vector vaccine.