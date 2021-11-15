Wednesday 19 November 2025

European pharma adds to growing support for new WTO initiative

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2021
The European biopharmaceutical industry has signalled its support for a new Trade and Health Initiative, to be discussed by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a statement, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said it welcomed the outcome of a meeting of European trade ministers, in which broad support was given to the initiative.

The EFPIA said the European Union had “a unique opportunity to align on an ambitious trade agenda” ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO, which will take place from 30 November to 3 December in Geneva, Switzerland.

