European launch of first body-identical combined hormone therapy treatment for post-menopausal women

Pharmaceutical
21 September 2021
Women’s health specialist Theramex has launched Bijuva (estradiol/progesterone) across Europe, including the UK.

Bijuva, which is known as Bijuve in the UK, is the first, and only, body-identical hormone therapy treatment (HRT) for estrogen deficiency symptoms in post-menopausal women with intact uterus and at least 12 months since last menses, which combines estradiol and progesterone in a single daily oral capsule.

UK-based Theramex has stressed that, unlike synthetic hormone products, the estradiol and progesterone found in Bijuva are chemically and biologically identical to the hormones naturally circulating in the woman’s body.

