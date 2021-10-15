How to accelerate vaccine rollout and transform the drug life cycle

An Expert View from Gary Connors, partner at Oliver Wight, on intellectual property rights protection and drug development.
It is no surprise that there was a call to temporarily suspend exclusivity rights on COVID-19 vaccines in Europe. It’s easy to see how the protection of its people would be paramount and that sharing of technology to all manufacturers would make sense. As the impact of COVID-19 is likely to intensify over the fall, there will be more political pressure on big pharma.
However, there are several factors that complicate the issue:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze