How to accelerate vaccine rollout and transform the drug life cycle

An Expert View from Gary Connors, partner at Oliver Wight, on intellectual property rights protection and drug development.

It is no surprise that there was a call to temporarily suspend exclusivity rights on COVID-19 vaccines in Europe. It’s easy to see how the protection of its people would be paramount and that sharing of technology to all manufacturers would make sense. As the impact of COVID-19 is likely to intensify over the fall, there will be more political pressure on big pharma.

However, there are several factors that complicate the issue: