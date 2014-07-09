European public-private partnership in pharma launches $4.48 billion second phase

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has announced the launch of IMI2, a continuation of the partnership between industry and public bodies to target some of the world’s greatest health needs.
IMI, a public-private partnership between the European Commission and EFPIA, had its first phase between 2008 and 2013 with a budget of 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), but its second phase, IMI2, has an increased budget of 3.3 billion euros ($4.48 billion). The enterprise is the largest health care public-private partnership in Europe, and operates under the EU framework program Horizon 2020.
Roch Doliveux, chairman of the IMI board, said: “IMI is a smart investment. Not only does IMI support a thriving life sciences sector – a key driver of future prosperity for the EU – it also gives us the collaborative platform we need to harness the potential power of new science in medicines research. By bringing together industry and academia, IMI can help us tackle existing healthcare challenges and improve lives for the patients that we are all striving to help.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze