Eventful but stable 2010 for US health care sector, says Fitch report

According to a new report issued yesterday by Fitch Ratings, the US health care sector experienced an eventful but stable 2010 as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) was enacted and implementation of certain provisions of the bill began.

Macroeconomic conditions remain weak and top-line pressures persist; however, financial flexibility stemming from strong liquidity profiles and aided by management cost-cutting efforts and low cost inflation supported ratings in 2010. Overall, Fitch expects similar trends in credit profiles in 2011, with credit metrics trending near 2010 levels.

Volume and pricing pressures persist