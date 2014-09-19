Saturday 8 November 2025

EXPERT VIEW: The Interim Exec Community calls for a ‘Conscious Coupling’ of RPOs and Interims Specialists

Pharmaceutical
19 September 2014

Pharmaceutical companies have widely adopted strategies to outsource elements of their business operations, as part of an ongoing drive to deliver a more flexible model that unlocks cost efficiencies and alleviates some aspects of risk associated with drug development. Recruiting talent is one such element. However, pharma companies should be wary of saving on recruitment at the risk of missing out on the best candidates, particularly when it comes to senior staff. Director of Interims of RSA, Dafydd Wright explains.

Volume recruitment relies on reducing risk through the use of IT systems and (often) subcontracted manpower to drive candidate attrition. Bespoke hiring at executive level uses a relationship-driven, knowledge and networking-led approach.

