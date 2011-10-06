Extensive consolidation in pharma distribution confined to the retail industry in Russia

In recent years consolidation on the Russian pharmaceutical distribution market has taken place mostly in the retail, whereas there has been stagnation on the wholesale market. In Ukraine acquisitions in both wholesale and retail pharmaceutical distribution stopped because of the more cautious policies of companies during the crisis, according to the latest report from Poland-based market research firm PMR, titled Distribution on the pharmaceutical market in Russia and Ukraine 2011.
Retail much less concentrated than wholesale
Both the Russian and Ukrainian wholesale pharmaceutical markets are more consolidated than the retail pharmaceutical markets. The share of the top five retail pharmaceutical companies is 10% in Russia and 9% in Ukraine, while for wholesale sectors those percentages reach 70%-80%.
