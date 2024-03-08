Eye-watering gains for Novo as weight loss train keeps on rolling

Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) investments in GLP-1 agonism and related approaches to weight loss are continuing to bear fruit, as shown by striking headline data from the STEP-1 trial.

The early results show that treatment with the oral medicine amycretin led to a 13.1% weight loss after around three months.

The option differs from the firm’s market-leading blockbuster Wegovy (semaglutide), partly due to the patient-friendly pill format, and partly due to the addition of another mechanism of action, augmenting the effect of semaglutide with an amylin receptor agonist.