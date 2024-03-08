EyePoint Pharmaceuticals appoints new CMO

USA-based ophthalmic diseases specialist EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) has appointed Ramiro Ribeiro as its new chief medical officer.
Dr Ribeiro, a trained retinal specialist, succeeds Dr Dario Paggiarino, who has held the position since 2016.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company as it anticipates the Phase II PAVIA trial readout of its leading product candidate, EYP-1901, for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) in the second quarter of this year. Additionally, EyePoint is preparing to initiate its first Phase III LUGANO pivotal trial for EYP-1901 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD in the second half of 2024.
