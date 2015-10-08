Favorable macroeconomic and healthcare trends to accelerate Malaysian pharma market

Malaysia's policies that encourage domestic investments and local consumption are driving up its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This promising investment climate, coupled with citizens' rising willingness to pay out-of-pocket for expensive drugs, has allowed the country to improve medical access and provide pharmaceutical companies with significant revenue-generating opportunities.
A new analysis from Frost & Sullivan explores the broad competitive landscape, demand dynamics and regulatory environment that are relevant to investors. The pharmaceutical market is expected to demonstrate double-digit growth rate from 2010 to 2020 due to a prospering economy, improved drug regulations, wider healthcare provision, medical tourism and modernization.
"Malaysia is emerging a hot favorite among investors in the pharmaceutical market due to its expanding population base and the increasing life expectancy of its citizens," remarked Frost & Sullivan healthcare research analyst Rageshwary Ramupillai, adding: "Indeed, the growing number of people aged 65 and above is intensifying the demand for quality healthcare services in the country."
