FDA accepts BMS’ sNDA Krazati combo for fast review

Pharmaceutical
21 February 2024
bristol_myers_squibb_shutterstock_large

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) submitted by pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of patients with previously treated KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 21, 2024 for its decision.

Bristol Myers gained rights to the drug along with its $4.8 billion acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics, in a deal that could provide another $1 billion in contingent payments. Shortly before the deal closed last month, the European Commission granted conditional approval to the drug for adults with KRASG12C-mutated advanced NSCLC and disease progression after at least one prior systemic therapy. Krazati had already been approved for certain people with lung cancer in the USA.

