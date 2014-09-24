FDA accepts NDA filing for Lundbeck and Otsuka's brexpiprazole

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the filing for review of brexiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of major depression.
The drug, developed by Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO) and Japanese drug maker Otsuka (TYO: 4768), has had its New Drug Application filed as of September 9.
The NDA is supported by seven placebo-controlled clinical Phase II and Iii studies in proposed indication, and includes data from more than 6,000 participants, of whom more than 5,000 received brexpiprazole.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze