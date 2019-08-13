Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA action on medication labeling information

Pharmaceutical
Dr Nicola Davies
13 August 2019
fda-blog-700

By Dr Nicola Davies

Labeling information, including product inserts, are important components of marketed drug products. Clear and complete labeling information is critical for both health professionals and patients to make informed decisions. It also ensures consumers are aware of the correct use of these medications to maintain safety and achieve the intended effectiveness. The importance of appropriate labeling information is highlighted by the US Food and Drug Administration’s recent actions to optimize labeling content for prescription drugs, including biologicals.

Action by the FDA

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
There's a first time for everything
10 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
US FDA plans to deactivate outdated drug listings
14 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
The FDA on Data Accuracy
18 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
How have FDA priorities changed from 2019 to 2020?
2 December 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze