FDA approval for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Livmarli

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Livmarli (maralixibat) oral solution for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients five years of age and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

The drug’s developer, Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIRM), has also submitted an additional supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to introduce a higher concentration formulation of Livmarli, used during the MARCH study, to enable label expansion for younger patients with PFIC. The company’s shares were up 9% at $30.29 pre-market this morning.

Livmarli is also approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in the USA (three months and older), Europe (two months and older), in Canada and other regions globally.