FDA approval for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Livmarli

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Livmarli (maralixibat) oral solution for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients five years of age and older with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
The drug’s developer, Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIRM), has also submitted an additional supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to introduce a higher concentration formulation of Livmarli, used during the MARCH study, to enable label expansion for younger patients with PFIC. The company’s shares were up 9% at $30.29 pre-market this morning.
Livmarli is also approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) in the USA (three months and older), Europe (two months and older), in Canada and other regions globally.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze