FDA approves Boehringer’s Striverdi Respimat for COPD

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim’s Striverdi Respimat (olodaterol) long-acting inhaler to treat patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema that are experiencing airflow obstruction.
“The availability of this new long-term maintenance medication provides an additional treatment options for the millions of Americans who suffer with COPD,” said Curtis Rosebraugh, director of the Office of Drug Evaluation II in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Striverdi Respimat is a long-acting beta-adrenergic agonist (LABA) that helps the muscles around the airways in the lungs stay relaxed to prevent symptoms. The safety and effectiveness of Striverdi Respimat was evaluated in 3,104 people diagnosed with COPD. People who received Striverdi Respimat showed improved lung function compared to placebo. COPD, which is usually caused by smoking, is the third leading cause of death in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze