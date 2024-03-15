FDA approves first treatment for patients with NASH with fibrosis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday approved Rezdiffra (resmetirom) for the treatment of adults with non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), to be used along with diet and exercise.
The FDA granted the approval to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MDGL), whose shares shot up 28% to $311.75 pre-market, and marked the first time the agency has authorized a new treatment for NASH.
The FDA authorized Rezdiffra under the accelerated approval pathway, which allows for earlier approval of drugs that treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need, based on a surrogate or intermediate clinical endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in ongoing confirmatory trials, which \madrigal says are ongoing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze