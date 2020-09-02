FDA approves first weekly therapy for adult growth hormone deficiency

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Sogroya (somapacitan) for adults with growth hormone deficiency.

Sogroya, from Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), is the first human growth hormone (hGH) therapy that adult patients only take once a week by injection under the skin; other FDA-approved hGH formulations for adults with growth hormone deficiency must be administered daily.

Novo Nordisk says it is currently finalizing plans for when Sogroya can be made available.