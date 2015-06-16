FDA approves Impax’ Zomig nasal spray for pediatric patients

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved US generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories’ (Nasdaq: IPXL) Zomig (zolmitriptan) Nasal Spray for use in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura.

Zomig Nasal Spray is the first nasal-delivered prescription medicine approved for the treatment of acute migraine attacks in pediatric patients. Impax gained US commercial rights to Zomig from originator AstraZeneca in 2012.

Clinical backing