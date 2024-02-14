Monday 29 September 2025

FDA approves Ipsen’s new Onivyde regimen, as first treatment for mPDAC

Pharmaceutical
14 February 2024
ipsen_france_large

February 14, 2024

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Onivyde (irinotecan liposome), from French drugmaker (Euronext: IPN), in combination with oxaliplatin, fluorouracil, and leucovorin (NALIRIFOX regime), for the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

This is the second authorization for an Onivyde regimen in mPDAC, following the FDA’s approval in 2015 of Onivyde plus fluorouracil and leucovorin following disease progression with gemcitabine-based therapy.

