FDA draft guidance on benefit-risk considerations for product quality assessments

The US Food and Drug Administration yesterday announced the availability of a draft guidance for industry, Benefit-Risk Considerations for Product Quality Assessments.
This guidance describes the benefit-risk principles applied by the FDA when conducting product quality-related assessments of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls information submitted for the agency assessment as part of original new drug applications (NDAs), original biologics license applications (BLAs), or supplements to those applications, in addition to other information (eg, inspectional findings) available to the FDA during its assessment.
Applicants submit data and supporting information to demonstrate they can ensure and preserve a drug product’s identity, strength, quality, and purity for NDAs or a biological product’s safety, purity, and potency for BLAs. The product quality assessment determines whether an applicant’s product development studies, manufacturing process, and control strategy will consistently result in a finished product of acceptable quality when manufactured at the facilities named in the application.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze