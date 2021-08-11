Saturday 8 November 2025

FDA issues CRL on roxadustat in anemia of chronic kidney disease

Pharmaceutical
11 August 2021
astrazeneca_big-1

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD), in both non-dialysis dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients.

The CRL requested an additional clinical trial on the safety of roxadustat in both the NDD and DD patient populations, according to UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE), which is partnering on the drug with USA-based FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN), whose shares were down 3.3% at $12.75 by mid-morning.

The decision comes after an FDA advisory committee last month voted 13 to one against approval of roxadustat as a treatment for anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis dependent adults, citing safety concerns, and 12 to two against approval as a treatment for anemia in CKD in dialysis-dependent adults.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FibroGen and Astellas' Evrenzo approved in Japan
20 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
ICER unimpressed by evidence for roxadustat
29 January 2021
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca details roxadustat results at Kidney Week 2019
8 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
FibroGen admits false safety data presented for roxadustat
7 April 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze