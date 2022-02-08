Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA meeting focuses Nicox on new indication for NCX 4251

8 February 2022
French ophthalmology company Nicox (Euronext: COX) has said it will focus future development of its candidate NCX 4251 on dry eye disease.

Nicox said the strategic update is based on “encouraging post hoc results from the Mississippi Phase IIb clinical trial,” as well as a “positive meeting” with the US regulator.

The results, reported in November 2021, suggest that once-daily dosed NCX 4251, fluticasone propionate, is effective in reducing dry eye symptoms in patients who score more highly for a key sign of the condition.

