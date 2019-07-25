FDA nod for first non-injectable treatment for severe hypoglycemia

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Baqsimi nasal powder, the first glucagon therapy approved for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia that can be administered without an injection.
Acquired from Locemia Solutions in 2015, the product was further developed by US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Baqsimi was designed with severe hypoglycemia rescue in mind. It is compact, portable and ready to use (no reconstitution required) in a single, fixed, 3mg dose.
Severe hypoglycemia occurs when a patient’s blood sugar levels fall to a level where he or she becomes confused or unconscious or suffers from other symptoms that require assistance from another person to treat. Typically, severe hypoglycemia occurs in people with diabetes who are using insulin treatment. Baqsimi is approved to treat severe hypoglycemia in patients with diabetes ages four and older.
