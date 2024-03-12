Monday 29 September 2025

FDA orphan and pediatric exclusivity for Astellas’ antifungal drug

Pharmaceutical
12 March 2024
astellas_big

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug and pediatric exclusivity to Cresemba (isavuconazonium sulfate) for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis (IA) and invasive mucormycosis (IM) in pediatric patients.

Cresemba is marketed in the USA by Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) under license from Swiss drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX: BSLN).

On December 8, 2023, Cresemba for injection was approved for pediatric patients one year of age and older and capsules for pediatric patients six years and older who weigh 16 kilograms (kg) and greater. The consensus from GlobalData forecasts predict that Cresemba will generate $450 million in 2023.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Antifungal specialist raises $81 million in series B round
17 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves expanded use of Cresemba
11 December 2023
Pharmaceutical
Strong Cresemba traction triggers milestone payment for Basilea
12 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Strong Cresemba sales in the USA trigger first sales milestone payment to Basilea
25 October 2017




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze