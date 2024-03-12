FDA orphan and pediatric exclusivity for Astellas’ antifungal drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug and pediatric exclusivity to Cresemba (isavuconazonium sulfate) for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis (IA) and invasive mucormycosis (IM) in pediatric patients.
Cresemba is marketed in the USA by Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) under license from Swiss drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX: BSLN).
On December 8, 2023, Cresemba for injection was approved for pediatric patients one year of age and older and capsules for pediatric patients six years and older who weigh 16 kilograms (kg) and greater. The consensus from GlobalData forecasts predict that Cresemba will generate $450 million in 2023.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze