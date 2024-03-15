Monday 29 September 2025

FDA panel vote puts Geron’s imetelstat on brink of approval

Pharmaceutical
15 March 2024
geron_large

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel has voted in favor of the clinical benefit/risk profile of imetelstat for transfusion-dependent (TD) anemia in adults with low-to-intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs).

The vote by 12 to two members of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) led to shares in Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) - which is developing the investigational first-in-class telomerase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies - to leap by 87% during Thursday’s trading.

"There are few treatment options and significant unmet medical need remains for these patients"The committee had reviewed the results from the IMerge Phase III trial, which met its primary endpoint.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Another checkpoint blocker wins US FDA backing, at last
15 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Geron and Janssen part ways over imetelstat
28 September 2018
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 7, 2024
9 June 2024
Biotechnology
Geron gets regular review for imetelstat, disappointing investors
23 August 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze