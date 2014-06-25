FDA review of CV risks for diabetics taking olmesartan not conclusive

The US Food and Drug Administration has completed its safety review and has found no clear evidence of increased cardiovascular risks associated with use of the blood pressure drug olmesartan in diabetic patients.

As a result, the FDA’s recommendations for use of olmesartan (Benicar, Benicar HCT [Daiichi Sankyo brands], Azor, Tribenzor, and generics) will remain the same, but it will require information about some of the studies to be included in the drug labels.

Review prompted by the ROADMAP trial