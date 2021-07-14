FDA update warns of Guillain-Barré syndrome risk with J&J COVID-19 shot

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 jab.

Information has now been included pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) following vaccination with the shot from J&J’s Janssen unit.

GBS is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis.