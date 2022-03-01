The Pharma Letter M&A roundup — February

Big pharma's major players kept out of the M&A market in February, with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, which announced a deal to buy Anakuria Therapeutics for an undisclosed sum.
J&J and Takeda (TYO: 4502) are the only companies from the industry's top 10 players to announce acquisitions so far in 2022 and none of them have revealed deals that stretch into the billions.
The big spender this month was the Biocon (BSE: 532523) subsidiary Biocon Biologics, which has agreed to buy the biosimilars unit of Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) for $3.3 billion, with the stating aim of creating a unique fully integrated, world leading biosimilars enterprise.
