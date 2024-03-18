Fennec signs commercialization deal for Pedmarqsi with Norgine

US speciality drugmaker Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: FENC) and Norgine today announced an exclusive licensing agreement under which Norgine will commercialize Pedmarqsi (sodium thiosulfate) in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Pedmarqsi is the first and only approved therapy in the EU and UK for the prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss) induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. The drug is also approved I the USA.
Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Fennec will receive 40 million euros ($43.6 million) upfront and up to 210 million euros in additional commercial and regulatory milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of the drug in the licensed territories up to the mid-twenties. Norgine will be responsible for all commercialization activities in the licensed territories and will hold all marketing authorizations in the licensed territories.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze