Wednesday 1 October 2025

Ferring Pharma acquires Cytokine PharmaSciences; Cubist buys Adolor

Pharmaceutical
25 October 2011

Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals says that it has completed the purchase of USA-based Cytokine PharmaSciences (CPSI) and its UK subsidiary Controlled Therapeutics (Scotland; CTS), a global biopharmaceutical company with a particular focus in obstetrics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ferring, which is already well-established in the field of reproductive health, believes that the acquisition of CPSI/CTS will strengthen its position over the next few years. It is Ferring’s second major investment in the therapeutic field in two years, having purchased the global marketing rights for Lysted (tranexamic acid) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding, from Xanodyne last year (The Pharma Letter May 11, 2010.

Complements obstetrics franchise

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025
Historic biopharma investments: A prescription for America’s future
30 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze