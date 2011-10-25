Ferring Pharma acquires Cytokine PharmaSciences; Cubist buys Adolor

Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals says that it has completed the purchase of USA-based Cytokine PharmaSciences (CPSI) and its UK subsidiary Controlled Therapeutics (Scotland; CTS), a global biopharmaceutical company with a particular focus in obstetrics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ferring, which is already well-established in the field of reproductive health, believes that the acquisition of CPSI/CTS will strengthen its position over the next few years. It is Ferring’s second major investment in the therapeutic field in two years, having purchased the global marketing rights for Lysted (tranexamic acid) for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding, from Xanodyne last year (The Pharma Letter May 11, 2010.
Complements obstetrics franchise
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze