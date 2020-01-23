Friday 17 October 2025

Ferring's Propess approved for cervical ripening in Japan

Pharmaceutical
23 January 2020
ferring_building_large

Propess (dinoprostone) has been approved by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for initiation of cervical ripening in patients at term.

The Ferring Pharmaceuticals drug is the first pharmacological therapy to be approved for cervical ripening in the Asian country for more than 20 years.

Propess, a treatment developed in Scotland, UK, is now marketed in more than 60 countries. It was approved following close collaboration with a patient advocacy group in Japan and offers women requiring an induction greater choice of alternatives to mechanical methods of cervical ripening.

