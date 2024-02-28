Monday 29 September 2025

FibroGen regains most rights to roxadustat from AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical
28 February 2024
Shares of biotech FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) leapt 14.6% to $2.12 by close of trading Tuesday, after it announced a deal with UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for roxadustat would be terminated.

FibroGen and AstraZeneca have agreed to terminate the US/RoW roxadustat collaboration agreement entered into on July 30, 2013, under which AstraZeneca held development and commercialization rights in the USA and other territories outside of China not licensed to Astellas Pharma (TY: 4503).

AstraZeneca is returning all US/RoW roxadustat rights to FibroGen (with the exception of South Korea) and providing certain assistance during a transition period.

