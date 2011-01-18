Monday 29 September 2025

Final appraisal from UK's NICE backs improved treatment access for early Alzheimer's disease; SMC negative for Nexavar

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2011

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) today published its final appraisal determination containing final recommendations on the use of specific treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The new ruling means Alzheimer’s patients will now have access to treatment from the earliest stage of the disease.

Specifically, the NICE is now recommending the use of Pfizer and Eisai’s Aricept (donepezil), Shire’s Reminyl (galantamine) and Novartis’ Exelon (rivastigmine) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, the agency also recommended Lundbeck’s Ebixa (memantine) as an option for the treatment of severe Alzheimer’s and for some patients with moderate sickness.

A survey conducted among general practitioners across the UK has suggested that the new recommendations will give doctors a strong reason to diagnose and treat this devastating disease early. It highlighted that nearly two thirds (64.1%) of GPs believe that their detection and diagnosis of mild Alzheimer’s disease patients will improve as a result of the NICE guidance. Until now diagnosing the condition early has been difficult for GPs, as the guidelines previously recommended treatment only for patients with moderate or severe Alzheimer’s disease.

