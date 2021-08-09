Saturday 8 November 2025

Fiocruz delivers 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Pharmaceutical
9 August 2021
fiocruz_big

Through the Immunobiological Technology Institute (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz), Brazil’s Fiocruz has reached 80.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made available to the National Immunization Program (PNI), delivering around 2.2 million doses on July 30.

Of these, 76.4 million were processed at Fiocruz and 4 million were imported ready to use from the Serum Institute of India (SII). Another milestone of the foundation is related to national sovereignty when it comes to vaccine production. The manufacturing of the first pre-validation batch of the COVID-19 vaccine using the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) produced at Bio-Manguinhos has begun.

The batches are now in the cellular expansion phase, during which cells are cultured and multiplied so they can later be infected with the virus, receive the enzymatic treatment and proceed into the next steps. Two pre-validation and three validation batches will be produced and then submitted to quality control tests at Bio-Manguinhos and to comparison tests with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) vaccines.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, from Fiocruz, registered in Brazil
22 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Brazil and Canada seek closer ties in healthcare development
28 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Brazil and France partner on monitoring diseases in the Amazon border
29 October 2018
Pharmaceutical
UK minister offers to expand partnership with Fiocruz
23 August 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze