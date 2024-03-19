First China, then the world: new MEK blocker wins melanoma nod

Shanghai-based KeChow Pharma has secured approval in its home country for tunlametinib, a MEK blocker which was discovered and developed by the firm in-house.
The oral therapy is approved for certain people with NRAS mutated melanoma who have already been treated with a checkpoint blocker.
A milestone approval for the company, the first since it was founded in 2014, the decision makes tunlametinib the first approved targeted therapy for this patient population.
