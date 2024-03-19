Monday 29 September 2025

First China, then the world: new MEK blocker wins melanoma nod

Pharmaceutical
19 March 2024
lab_biotech_research_vials_big

Shanghai-based KeChow Pharma has secured approval in its home country for tunlametinib, a MEK blocker which was discovered and developed by the firm in-house.

The oral therapy is approved for certain people with NRAS mutated melanoma who have already been treated with a checkpoint blocker.

A milestone approval for the company, the first since it was founded in 2014, the decision makes tunlametinib the first approved targeted therapy for this patient population.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
CARsgen's BCMA CAR-T therapy zevor-cel approved in China
11 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
MEK inhibitors: new weapon in the fight against melanoma
24 June 2012
Biotechnology
China accounted for 41% of overall exclusive oncology deals in past five years
27 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
New FDA approval Pfizer's Braftovi + Mektovi
12 October 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze