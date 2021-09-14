Wednesday 19 November 2025

First European launch of Vazkepa in Germany

14 September 2021
Ireland-headquartered fish oil-based heart drug specialist Amarin Corp (Nasdaq: AMRN) has announced the first European launch of Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) in Germany.

Vazkepa received marketing authorization from the European Commission in March 2021 and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Great Britain in April 2021.

Vazkepa is indicated as a treatment to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in statin-treated adult patients at high cardiovascular risk who have elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]) and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and at least one additional cardiovascular risk factor.

