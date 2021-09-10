Saturday 8 November 2025

First global launch of diabetes drug Twymeeg in Japan

Pharmaceutical
10 September 2021
japan-mount-fuji-large-1-

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) has launched Twymeeg (imeglimin hydrochloride) in Japan, the first launch of the diabetes drug anywhere in the world.

This drug is an oral hypoglycemic agent in a new chemical class of tetrahydrotriazine-containing molecules.

It is thought that it shows a glucose-lowering effect by both a pancreatic action that promotes glucose concentration-dependent insulin secretion and an extra-pancreatic action that improves glucose metabolism in the liver and skeletal muscle - suppression of gluconeogenesis and improvement of glucose uptake - through an action on mitochondria.

