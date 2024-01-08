Monday 29 September 2025

Florida to import Canadian meds under Biden's cost saving plan

Pharmaceutical
8 January 2024
drug_money_man_stock_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a drug importation program in Florida, as the state seeks to benefit from lower cost medicines across the border.

US trade body the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has strongly opposed the plan, pursuing legal action to try to prevent its implementation.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lent his full support to the program, which officials estimate could save around $150 million in drug costs, and which could be broadened to include the federally-funded Medicaid insurance scheme.

The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

