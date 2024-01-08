Florida to import Canadian meds under Biden's cost saving plan

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a drug importation program in Florida, as the state seeks to benefit from lower cost medicines across the border.

US trade body the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has strongly opposed the plan, pursuing legal action to try to prevent its implementation.

However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lent his full support to the program, which officials estimate could save around $150 million in drug costs, and which could be broadened to include the federally-funded Medicaid insurance scheme.