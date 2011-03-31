Wednesday 1 October 2025

Florida, US, Senate receives Rx Blueprint Plan for reducing spending and increase quality

Pharmaceutical
31 March 2011

Public/Private Sector Strategies for America's Health Care Future (PS2) has delivered to the US state of Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos (Republican, Melbourne) its report detailing how the state can reduce its spending on pharmaceuticals. The report makes recommendations in 21 areas that conservatively would save Florida taxpayers up to $170 million a year.

"Our charge was to identify steps the state could take that would result in maximum savings and at the same time mitigate the harm to those served by the various state programs," Jeffrey Lewis, president of PS2, said adding: "The PS2 blueprint provides the Legislature with a roadmap to achieve effective and important legislative changes to smart prescription drug purchasing and management. It demonstrates real solutions for real problems."

PS2's report, The Florida Rx Blueprint: Achieving Greater Savings for Florida's Taxpayers, is aimed at assisting public policymakers as they seek to reduce government spending. The report provides an explanation of the pharmaceutical problems the state faces and solutions to those problems. As the analysis notes, some of the issues involved are complicated.

