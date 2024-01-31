Focused GSK posts strong results for 2023

British drugmaker GSK (LSE: GSK) has exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023, with chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley presenting an upbeat view of the company’s trajectory.
In its first annual results statement since the divestment of its consumer health unit, GSK reported total sales of £30.3 billion ($38.6 billion), an increase of 5%.
Fourth quarter sales came in at £8 billion, with adjusted profit of £8.8 billion for the year and £1.8 billion for the quarter, up 8% and 10% respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze