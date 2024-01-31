Focused GSK posts strong results for 2023

British drugmaker GSK (LSE: GSK) has exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023, with chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley presenting an upbeat view of the company’s trajectory.

In its first annual results statement since the divestment of its consumer health unit, GSK reported total sales of £30.3 billion ($38.6 billion), an increase of 5%.

Fourth quarter sales came in at £8 billion, with adjusted profit of £8.8 billion for the year and £1.8 billion for the quarter, up 8% and 10% respectively.