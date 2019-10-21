In heart failure, Farxiga is ahead but not by far

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new indication for the first-in-class SGLT2 blocker Farxiga (dapagliflozin).
The US regulator has approved the drug to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults who have type-2 diabetes and heart problems.
The approval, which is based on results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 CV outcomes trial, follows a European label expansion in August 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze