In heart failure, Farxiga is ahead but not by far

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new indication for the first-in-class SGLT2 blocker Farxiga (dapagliflozin).

The US regulator has approved the drug to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults who have type-2 diabetes and heart problems.

The approval, which is based on results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 CV outcomes trial, follows a European label expansion in August 2019.