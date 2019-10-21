Wednesday 5 November 2025

In heart failure, Farxiga is ahead but not by far

Pharmaceutical
21 October 2019
British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new indication for the first-in-class SGLT2 blocker Farxiga (dapagliflozin).

The US regulator has approved the drug to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for heart failure in adults who have type-2 diabetes and heart problems.

The approval, which is based on results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 CV outcomes trial, follows a European label expansion in August 2019.

