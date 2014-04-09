Forest and Almirall get FDA feedback on fixed dose combo of aclidinium and formoterol

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) and partner Almirall (ALM: MC), Spain’s largest pharma company, say they have recently received feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the fixed dose combination of aclidinium and formoterol.
Although no new issues have arisen, further discussion is needed with the agency in order to address questions related to CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control) and a Type C meeting with the FDA is going to be requested, likely to be held during the third quarter of this year. Forest and Almirall believe that the fixed dose combination of aclidinium and formoterol can be an important therapy for US chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients.
NDA filing delayed last year
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze