Forest Labs and Almirall opt to delay US filing for combo COPD drug

USA-based Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX) and Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM:MC) said late yesterday (August 14) that they will delay the planned fourth-quarter 2013 submission of a New Drug Application for the combination of aclidinium bromide, a long acting muscarinic antagonist and formoterol fumarate, a long acting beta agonist, for the indication of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The news pushed Almirall’s shares 7.5% lower to 9.66 euros in early morning trading, while Forest’s shares dipped just 0.14% to $43.28 in after-market trading in New York last night.

This decision was based on comments provided by the US Food and Drug Administration at a recent pre-NDA meeting. The delay is related to resolving chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) specifications associated with the combination formulation, the companies noted.