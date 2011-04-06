Forest Labs extends tender offer to acquire Clinical Data

Forest Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: FRX) says that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of, and certain outstanding notes and warrants convertible into the common stock of, Clinical Data (Nasdaq: CLDA) to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time on Monday, April 11, 2011.
The company announced its $1.2 billion (including contingent arrangements) takeover bid for Clinical Data, aimed at boosting its pipeline as its blockbuster antidepressant Lexapro (escitalopram) loses patent protection next year, with the addition of the latter firm’s Viibryd (vilazodone), which is already approved in the USA, earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 23).
Forest also announced that it has agreed with Clinical Data to amend the merger agreement, dated as of February 22, 2011, among Forest, Clinical Data, FL Holding CV, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Forest, and Magnolia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze