Forest Labs files law suit against several drugmakers for Namenda XR patent infringement

2 February 2014

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories (NYSE:FRX), together with Merz Pharma and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, has filed a law suit for infringement of patents related to its dementia and Alzheimer’s disease drug Namenda XR (memantine).

The suit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware against several companies for infringement of some or all of the drug’s patents. The defendants named in the law suit include Sun Pharma Global FZE, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, Wockhardt Bio AG and related companies and subsidiaries.

Forest received notification from these companies that they had filed Abbreviated New Drug Applications with Paragraph IV certifications seeking approval to market generic versions of Namenda XR before the expiration of some or all of the patents. The law suit was commenced before the expiration of 45 days from the date of receipt of each notification letter, which triggered an automatic stay of approval of the applicable ANDAs that expires no earlier than June 2016 (unless the court issues a decision adverse to Forest, Merz, and Adamas earlier).

